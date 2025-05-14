The site

An application for up to 1,700 new homes (including 35% affordable,) 50 residential care/later living units and a new mixed-use neighbourhood centre has been lodged with Wealden District Council.

The proposal has met with anger from local families and environmental group SABRE which asks local people to join its campaign to prevent the development of land on 370 acres at Owlsbury Farm, Little Horsted.

The site is west of the A22 with current access from the A26 from Uckfield to Lewes. If it was approved, the new development would have two points of access from the A22.

SABRE notes the site was first considered in 2023. And the group continues to cite lack of infrastructure, remote location and conflict with national planning policy.

Land traders Fairfax Acquisitions state that as well as housing, the site would provide retail, commercial and community uses. It would also contain a two-form entry primary school with early years provision, a sports hub with provision for a 3G football pitch as well as rugby and cricket pitches, outdoor and indoor tennis courts and padel courts. Also on the table are community allotments, new and enhanced pedestrian and cycle routes with open spaces incorporating sustainable urban drainage features.

Meadows and wetlands, children's play areas and landscaping of the site are also planned, plus the retention of woodlands across the site and the creation of a tree-lined spine street running through the neighbourhood.

They say: 'The proposal represents an opportunity to create a connected and cohesive neighbourhood and considerable asset to Wealden district. The proposals will provide for 1.2 years of the local planning authority’s (LPA) housing land supply. The masterplan successfully demonstrates how to create a cohesive place with an identity of its own and connection with the existing settlement.

'Careful consideration has been given to the natural features of the site, ensuring that the development is woven into its landscape setting. The mix of uses and facilities provided add to the existing settlement’s offer, supporting the viability of established services in Uckfield while catering for the demands created by the new neighbourhood.'

They point out the planning authority is preparing a new Local Plan through which it must find a significant amount of housing land.

However individual objectors cite many problems with the current growth of Uckfield, particularly the Ridgewood Farm development, as yet unfinished. One social media post pleads: "The area has already taken a massive sacrifice with Ridgewood Farm. Please leave the other side of the A22 untouched."

Objectors go on to cite existing traffic density on the A22 which would be further exacerbated by the addition of 4-6,000 extra vehicles. One says he has been unable to see a doctor or a dentist for several years. He goes on: "The application stated that Ridgewood Farm was due to have traffic calming, schools, dentists and shops but I see none of them so far."

At the time of a public consultation earlier last year, SABRE said: 'The proposal would create substantial harm to the character and environment of this part of the Low Weald Landscape Area. This should not be allocated in the Local Plan as it is remote and disconnected from Uckfield with its centre some two kilometres from the railway station and even further from main town facilities.”