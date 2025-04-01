'Dated' Tangmere changing rooms to get a £100,000 upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tangmere Parish Council should soon receive more than £100,000 to upgrade the ‘dated’ changing rooms at the Village Centre.

A request to release £108,588 of S106 money to carry out the work was supported by Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (April 1) and will be put to the full council for final approval on April 8.

S106 money is made up of contributions paid by developers who have been given permission to build in the area – in this case the development north-east of the Military Museum.

A report to the meeting said the existing changing rooms were no longer fit for purpose and did not meet the needs of mixed or female teams. And, as they can only be accessed from outside, they were no good for people taking part in indoor activity classes.

Tangmere Village Centre. Image: GoogleMaps

Officers reported that the centre had been approached by cricket and football teams who wanted to use the changing rooms but found them to be unsuitable.

If all goes as planned, the upgrade will provide dedicated home and away team changing areas, with unisex toilets and separate changing rooms for officials. The rooms will be accessible from inside the centre.

Last year, the council agreed to hand over more than £312,000 of S106 money for improvements to the Village Centre car park.