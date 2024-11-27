Deadline for taking part in West Sussex County Council’s ‘Autism All Ages’ consultation coming up
The consultation is part of the council’s aim to develop an autism strategy and plan to ‘make the county a better place for those with lived experiences of autism’.
Autistic people, their families and carers, and professionals working with autistic people are being invited to take part.
The consultation will help the council to gather information about people’s needs and their quality of life.
The findings will help inform the new strategy to improve services and support for autistic adults and children across the county.
Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, said: “A significant part of how we can address challenges faced by autistic people is by increasing our awareness, understanding their needs and tailoring support to make it accessible to all.
“By taking part in our ‘Autism All Ages’ survey and consultation, you will be directly contributing to improving people’s lives in West Sussex and help them achieve their potential.”
It is hoped the strategy will be adopted in early summer 2025.
As well as the online consultation, a workshop will be held in Horsham on December 5.
Details can be found on the consultation page yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk .
