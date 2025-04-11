Decaying historic Midhurst building from 1650 set to be repaired

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repairs to an historic building in Midhurst have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.

An application was made for repairs and replacement to timber frame, infill panels, gable rafters, leaded light window and the lead shop canopy at Griffin (Blackiston) House in West Street

The Chichester District Council conservation and design team said: “The proposals put forward are once in generation repairs that are extensive but if done correctly will ensure the future stability of the building frontage.”

A design and access and heritage statement by Guy Crabb MSc, of Manorwood, said Griffin (Blackiston) House forms the central section of a half timbered range of early to mid C17th origin, built probably as two adjoining, houses.

Griffin House in Midhurst

"The upper storey, where the repairs are proposed is of fairly close studding with a small front gable and frame infill panels of white painted rubble stone.” it said.

“Decay in the timber frame, accelerated by the application of various unsuitable filling materials over time, has caused it to bow and a number of stone infill panels to become unstable or partially break out.

“This has led in turn to decay in the lower, first-floor window frame which houses severely deteriorated leaded light casements and suspected further decay in the shop canopy roof deck and frame behind.”

The building was Jefferson’s Butchers and Blackiston House and was first listed in 1981.

The listing says it is a timber framed building carrying the date 1650 with modern shop windows at ground level.

The census returns from 1841 onwards record the street populated with shopkeepers and tradesmen, with this range housing The Fire Brigade Arms, public house at its eastern end and two butcher’s shops, the heritage statement said.

To see the planning documents, go to the South Downs National Park Authority planning portal and use the search reference .SDNP/25/00542/LIS.