Decision due on Piltdown new build

Revised plans for a new build home in Piltdown are due to go in front of Wealden councillors next week.

On Thursday (November 6), Wealden District Council’s Minors Planning Committee is due to consider an application seeking permission to build a detached three-bedroom house in Goldbridge Road, on land adjacent to an existing property known as The Wattles.

In a report to the committee, council planning officers say the site is considered to be an “unsustainable location”, so the development would not normally be supported.

But the council has previously approved plans to build a house on the same site. As construction had begun on this previous scheme, council planning officers say the principle of development on the site has already been established.

As a result, the application, submitted by an applicant named as Chris Wallis, is essentially seeking permission for a revised design, which officers note to be larger than and of a more “contemporary” appearance than the previously approved scheme.

This revised design has seen opposition from Fletching Parish Council.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the parish council said: “The council considers that the [contemporary] design being proposed is inconsistent with the general design of neighbouring properties and the pattern of development in the locality.

“It might be said that the applicant does at least acknowledge this potential harm by emphasising the degree to which the proposed new house is to be screened from view.

“The proposal is in consequence incompatible with both the [National Planning Policy Framework] and the WDC Design Guide.”

A similar view has been shared by ward councillor Christina Coleman (Green), who has called the application in for debate by the committee rather than allowing for approval by officers under delegated powers.

Cllr Coleman argues the additional size would have a significant impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties and says the applicant should provide more detailed illustrations and provide evidence on the scheme’s visual impact on heritage assets, landscape and street scene.

But Wealden planning officers have taken a different view, judging the proposals to be an acceptable form of development.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed dwelling is a departure from the consented dwelling of the extant scheme, which was of a far more traditional styling. By contrast, the proposed dwelling would be contemporary in design, with a modern roofscape and fenestration pattern.

“Whilst the extant scheme was obviously found to be acceptable by officers, that does not necessarily preclude an alternative approach from also being acceptable — different design rationales are not always mutually exclusive.”

The report continues: “Normally, this would not be a supportable proposal but, given there is an established fallback position in the form of an extant scheme for a different dwelling on the site, it is considered the principle of the development is acceptable in these unique circumstances.

“There are no concerns regarding design, visual amenity, heritage, highway safety, ecology or residential amenity and the limited impacts on arboriculture can be suitably managed by securing the mitigation measures posed in the submitted Tree Report via conditions.

“As a result, the proposal accords with the relevant local and national policies and the recommendation is to accordingly grant conditional planning permission (subject to agreeing a planning obligation).”

For further information see application reference WD/2025/2037/F on the Wealden District Council website.