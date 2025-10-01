Decking refurbishment work to resume on Worthing Pier with section fenced off for ten weeks

Work to refurbish the decking on Worthing Pier is set to resume.

During the spring, Worthing Borough Council contractors worked on a project to refurbish a section of the decking on the eastern side of the pier. This took place over a period of two months.

“The team from Mackley removed a section of the timbers at the beach end of the pier and examined the steel beams underneath to assess their condition,” a council social media post read.

"They then replaced some of those decking steels and fitted new beams and then new decking on top of them.

Council contractors are set to resume a project to refurbish the decking on Worthing Pier. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“We replace the timbers section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.”

On the week beginning Monday, October 6, the team will be back at the pier – this time ‘focusing on the decking on the western side’. This will be between the entrance kiosk and the concrete base that the Denton Lounge sits on.

"The work will take about ten weeks to complete and while it’s underway, that section will be fenced off but the pier will still be open from the east side,” the council added.

"The new decking that was fitted in spring looks great and we’re looking forward to the western side matching it soon.

The contractors will now be focusing on the decking on the western side of the pier, between the entrance kiosk and the concrete base that the Denton Lounge sits on (between the red lines in the overhead photograph). Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“We’re investing in Worthing’s seafront and the town centre to make the area more attractive to visitors and residents.

“That includes widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters.”

The council said it will keep residents updated, via social media, about ‘how the project is progressing’.