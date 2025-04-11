Adur and Worthing Councils are creating new wildflower areas in parks to ‘benefit nature’ and ‘bring some added bursts of colour to our green spaces’.

"The ‘mini-meadows’ will particularly benefit pollinating insects which are declining across the UK due to habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use,” the councils said.

"Our parks team have prepared new beds at some of our parks and green spaces that will soon host a rich variety of native British wildflower species as part of the national effort to recreate valuable habitats for pollinators including; bees, hoverflies, butterflies and beetles.

"The new wildflower beds have been created at Hamble Recreation Ground in Sompting, Elm Grove Open Space in Lancing, Southwick Recreation Ground and at Victoria Park, West Park, New Parade and Marine Drive in Worthing.”

The councils expect the new wildflower beds to ‘spring into life as we approach the summer’.

