A defibrillator is to be installed at a public toilet in Chichester.
The district council’s planning committee agreed on Wednesday (December 6) that the life-saving equipment could be installed in the Priory Park conveniences, in Priory Lane.
On top of that, a water fountain will be added, repairs carried out, the disabled toilet enlarged and two new doors installed.
Work to enlarged the disabled facilities at the public loos in Bosham Lane, Bosham, was also approved by the committee.
To view the applications, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01214/FUL and 23/01216/FUL.