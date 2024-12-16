Delaying examination of district council’s Local Plan could see more housing added to target, says MP

Horsham’s MP has warned that delaying the examination of the district council’s Local Plan could see more housing added to its yearly target.

The Plan, which has been in the pipeline since 2018, sets out where and when new homes will be built up to the year 2040.

It’s examination by Inspector Luke Fleming ground to a halt over the weekend after all hearing sessions were cancelled.

John Milne, who used to serve as deputy leader of the council as well as cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, spoke during the first hearing session when he said believed the Local Plan would be found sound.

Horsham MP John Milne

Following the decision to cancel the remaining sessions, Mr Milne said: “This is a very unexpected turn of events and it comes with high risks for Horsham.

“Expectations are being raised in some quarters about a reduction in our housebuilding targets, but this could bring the exact opposite outcome.

“Far from responding to doubts about any particular site, the Inspector is potentially adding even more.

“For the last two years we’ve lived through a crazy situation whereby one law says we have to build at least 900 homes a year, and the other says we can’t build any homes at all if they require more water.”

Before the cancellation, the Plan was being examined under the September 2023 version of the National Planning Policy Framework.

The government published a new version of that framework on the second day of the hearing.

Mr Milne said: “This latest delay risks us having to switch to preparing a Plan under Labour’s new rules, and that means even less local control over development.

“Under the previous Conservative system, [the council] was forced to accept urban sprawl across the countryside. It’s extraordinary to see the new government acting to make things even worse.

“Potentially they could increase our annual target from under 500 in the current paused plan to over 1,800. Clearly, this would require many additional sites.

“Given the strength of feeling against the sites already included, it’s setting up an impossible task for any administration at Horsham District Council.”