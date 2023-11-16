Plans to knock down part of the former Autolec site in Bexhill have been given the go ahead by Rother planners.

Demolition work at rear of Bexhill Town Hall approved
On Thursday (November 16), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking permission to demolish ‘derelict and unsafe’ two buildings, which form part of the former Autolec site to the rear of Bexhill Town Hall.
The demolition of the buildings — proposed by the council and on council land — had previously been part of the wider Town Hall Renaissance development project, which was refused planning permission last year.
According to a report considered by the committee, the demolition works will be carried out in a way to limit disruption to neighbours. Contractors will also be brought in to handle the disposal of any asbestos-containing materials found within the structures.
A planning spokesman said: “Considering the provided method statement and asbestos report, the proposed demolition is deemed appropriate and in line with safety and environmental regulations.
“The potential short-term inconvenience to residents is outweighed by the long-term benefits to the area through the removal of derelict and unsafe structures”
For further information see application reference RR/2023/1210/P on the Rother District Council website.