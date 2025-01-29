Design plans of 132 Nutbourne homes are submitted
An application detailing the design and layout of 132 homes planned for Nutbourne has been submitted to Chichester District Council.
The plans for land east of Broad Road were refused by the council in October 2021 – but the decision was overturned by the planning inspectorate in September 2023 following an appeal.
The new homes will be made up of three one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom 48 three-bedroom and 23 four-bedroom houses, along with 12 one-bedroom and 11 to-bedroom flats.
Plans for 68 homes on neighbouring land west of Drift Lane were also given the go-ahead on appeal.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02899/REM.
