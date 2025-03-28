Detailed plans for 89 Westergate homes refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of the appearance and layout of 89 homes planned for Westergate have been refused by Arun officers.

The reserved matters plans for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of 89 dwellings with open space and associated works on land at the back of Meadow Way were resubmitted following refusal of a previous application which is due to go to appeal.

Reasons for refusal included the ‘clustering of affordable housing along the southern edge of the site, the failure to ensure a sufficient off-set distance between important offsite trees and plots 38-46, the failure to provide an appropriate location/amount/detail/standard of play areas and useable public open spaces, the failure to properly accommodate tree planting within the layout, the failure to provide a sufficient distribution of accessible parking provision, the failure to ensure all dwellings have a sufficient depth of rear garden, the failure to provide the flatted building with sufficient communal space, the failure to ensure sufficient interface distances between new dwellings, the proposed market mix being skewed in favour of larger dwellings, the failure to create distinctive character areas within the development; and having regard to the inappropriate scale of the flatted building in relation to the streetscene and the character of the area, the proposal does not achieve a high standard of design quality or amenity and represents an overdevelopment of the site in conflict with Arun Local Plan policies’.

Officers said insufficient information had been submitted to ‘show that the proposed number of units, the landscaping, and the layout are implementable without detrimentally impacting surface water drainage on and off the site’.

A drawing of the proposed site layout by Eric Cole Architecture

The scheme includes 212 allocated parking spaces plus 18 visitor spaces and the main vehicular access would be onto Meadow Way on the eastern side of the site.

Aldingbourne Parish Council raised 35 objections, including he scale of the development and the site being prone to flooding, and residents also gave their concerns.

To read the full report go to the Arun District Council planning portal and search for the reference AL/137/24/RES.