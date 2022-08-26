Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reserved matters application has been submitted following outline consent of WA/68/20/OUT for the construction of 131 dwellings (30 per cent affordable homes) and amendment to the boundary of garden land to serve an adjoining property for land west of Tye Lane.

Car parking, public open space, play areas, three attenuation basins and landscaping are included.

Previous plans for the site were for 155 dwellings.

A plan of the types of housing on the proposed 131-home Walberton development off Tye Lane

In the new application the number of homes had been reduced and there was ‘mitigation to facilitate an acceptable relationship with the realigned A27 Arundel bypass’.

A design and access statement by Carlton Design Partnership on behalf of Barratt David Wilson (David Wilson Homes) says the application site adjoins the northern edge of the Walberton built up area.

The A27 is 500m to the north of the site and access is via Tye Lane.

Key features include a new access off Tye Lane, an intent to present a semi-rural development at the edge of the settlement boundary, with a clear street hierarchy, lower density towards the development edge and central open space area, with houses mainly detached or semi-detached, the retention of hedgerows and mature trees where possible and footpaths to create a green network.

There would be 33 four bedroom homes, 75 three bedroom, five two bedroom bungalows and 18 two bedroom houses.