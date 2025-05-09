Details of plans for 95 Pagham homes agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The detailed plans for 95 new homes at Pagham have been agreed by Arun District Council.

The reserved matters for land west of Pagham Road, Pagham, was for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale concerning the construction of 95 new homes along with new pedestrian and cycle links, open space, landscaping, habitat creation, drainage features and associated groundworks and infrastructure.

Arun officers said of the homes, 29 will be affordable units (comprising eight first homes, 19 affordable rented and two shared ownership).

They said, as per the outline permission, the site will have a main vehicular access from Pagham Road which is north of the Hook Lane junction and south of the access to the dwellings

The proposed layout of the homes. Image: Thrive Architects

Pagham Parish Council had no objection but remained concerned around the possibility of flooding and about the layout of the access.

Four letters of objection were received by the council.

The see the decision and plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference P/114/24/RES.