The layout of the proposed new homes in Maplehurst Road. Picture: RX Architects Limited via the Local Democracy Reporting Service

A developer has put forward plans for a small-scale housing scheme in Hastings.

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council last week, developer Rye Bay Studio Ltd is seeking permission to demolish a property in Maplehurst Road and replace it with three new four-bedroom homes.

The developer said the new homes, described as chalet bungalows, would be sustainable and should benefit from the ‘presumption in favour’ set out in national planning rules.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This application is for the demolition of a single bungalow and associated dilapidated sheds and garage. There will be three new dwellings constructed in its place each with two vehicle parking and 10m minimum rear gardens.

“Each building has been designed to fit in with the local vernacular chalet bungalows or bungalows with converted roof spaces. The material selection echoes the predominantly brick Maplehurst Close with a cladding upper detail. The design of the buildings fits well within the extent of the site and the level differences help to mask the properties from view of other adjacent dwellings.”

The spokesman added: “In general, the application and drawings included address all points within the local and national planning policies and therefore the presumption should be in favour of granting planning permission for this development.”

At time of publication, only a single comment had been raised in connection with the proposals. In it, the commenter stated that they did not oppose the application but raised concerns about its access arrangements and the loss of on-street parking by creating new entrances.

Two of the proposed homes would be accessed via Maplehurst Close, while the third property would have a driveway facing Maplehurst Road.