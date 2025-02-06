Devolution news welcomed by Worthing's political leaders
Under the scheme, set out in the English Devolution Bill White Paper, councils will devolve into a strategic Mayoral authority for Sussex, followed by a programme of local government reorganisations.
Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West said, “It is great to see these Sussex councils coming on board with the government’s vision for the future. This is the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster to England’s regions for a century and I’m delighted that our communities will be some of the first to benefit.
Giving people a more direct say in how their area is run will mean services can be tailored to meet local needs and demand. While Mayors will be given extensive new powers to deliver on the things that really matter to residents – like transport, housing and jobs – backed up with the funding they need.
This is all part of modernising and streamlining how councils work, simplifying and targeting funding, fast-tracking decision-making and giving residents the power to shape the future of their own areas.
Devolution was a key commitment of Labour’s manifesto and I’m proud to see us making good on that promise so soon into government.”
Sophie Cox, Leader of Worthing Borough Council, said, “This announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Worthing and I look forward to working with our communities to unlock the full potential that devolution offers.
“Too often, the current two-tier system leads to confusion over which council is responsible for which services. By establishing a new unitary council and bringing powers and resources under one authority, we can deliver more effective, streamlined services.
“Working closely with our new mayoral combined authority, we will be able to secure and direct funding that reflects the priorities and needs of our communities - whether that’s investment in infrastructure, housing, skills or economic growth.”
