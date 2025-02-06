Devolution update from Hastings Borough Council
Hastings' councillors had already made clear their opposition to these proposals and the rushed timescale and have agreed to work together to present a collective alternative vision to the Minister, based on the principle of a federal model that retains democracy as close to local communities as possible. Hastings suggests that to achieve this, East Sussex County Council is abolished and the five districts combine to deliver all services in a new, accountable and efficient organisation with local councillors continuing to be elected to represent residents best interests, including working with the new Mayor of Sussex.
Hastings Borough Council leader Julia Hilton said: "A cross party working group has been set up to agree a vision both for a new council make up that ensures local residents have a strong voice and to ensure the new Sussex Mayor delivers for the residents of Hastings. This will be making recommendations to a special full council meeting on 26 February at 6pm. The meeting will be open to the public and there will be 30 mins for public questions at the beginning.
"We have also committed to full engagement with residents on the future shape of a council but timing continues to be absurdly fast as we have been told by the minister that we need initial proposals ready by 21 March. We need to ensure that these new Mayoral Authorities actually empower local communities rather than suck power away and up into larger more distant structures."