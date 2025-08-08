Dilapidated commercial sheds in Eastergate could be replaced with nine dwellings

Plans have been submitted to replace dilapidated commercial sheds in Eastergate with nine dwellings.

A design statement with the application said the site is in Hill View, Eastergate Lane, and has multiple shared pedestrian and vehicle accesses to the northern boundary.

There are shipping containers and single storey shed-like light industrial buildings on the site to support its previous use for equine facilities and subsequently a scaffolding yard

““The removal of existing poor condition and low-quality light-industrial buildings, along with commercial scaled transport movements, will be a positive contribution to the rural development character,” the statement said.

The proposed layout of nine Eastergate homes. Image: Symmetry Architecture

To view the plans on the Arun District Council planning portal use the search reference BN/83/25/PL.

