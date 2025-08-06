Discover something new at Hailsham Street Market - come along and show your support!

Hailsham residents and visitors alike are warmly invited to visit the next Hailsham Street Market on Friday 15 August, from 9am to 1pm, now being held at its new home in Blackman's Yard (just behind the Town Council offices on Market Street).

Now running on a trial basis every first and third Friday of the month until the end of August, the market has moved from its previous Saturday slot at Vicarage Field to a more accessible and flexible space owned by the Town Council. This shift marks an exciting new chapter aimed at revitalising the market and creating a vibrant, welcoming space for the whole community.

The change of location and schedule is part of a wider initiative to breathe new life into the market by attracting a greater variety of traders, offering a broader mix of stalls, and building a strong foundation for a sustainable future.

From fresh local produce and artisan foods to handmade crafts, unique gifts, clothing and more, the market is quickly becoming a showcase of local talent and entrepreneurship. With easier access from the town centre and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, it's the perfect place to pick up something special and support small businesses at the same time.

A promotional campaign is already underway to raise awareness and attract both shoppers and new stallholders. The trial period will be carefully reviewed in the coming weeks, with visitor numbers, trader feedback and public opinion helping shape the market's future direction.

"This trial is about giving the market space to grow and evolve," said Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "We've listened carefully to feedback from traders and residents alike, and it's clear there's an appetite for more diversity in the types of stalls and a more flexible trading environment. Relocating to Blackman’s Yard and moving the market to Fridays allows us to explore these possibilities while also aligning better with the operating schedules of many regional market traders."

"Now more than ever, your support can make a real difference. So why not pop down to Hailsham Street Market, enjoy the buzz and help us build something great together?"