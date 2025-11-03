'Diversity or die' - Hove Post Office may close without drinks licence

The new owner of Hove Post Office said that he wanted a drinks licence because otherwise the business would have to close.

David Isaac, 51, bought the business in August and said that he wanted to retain the post office while turning the rest of the shop into more of a convenience store.

Mr Isaac said that alcohol sales were expected to make up about 25 per cent of the business, in Church Road, Hove, with existing lines such as stationery barely selling.

His licensing agent Nick Semper said that this reflected the wider shift away from letter-writing to emails and the increasing competition from private delivery firms for parcels.

Mr Semper said that post offices remained a vital community asset, not least as somewhere that people could deposit and withdraw cash as bank branch closures continued.

Mr Isaac applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a new premises licence but objections were lodged by the council licensing team, Sussex Police and a rival trader, Budgens.

As a result, a council licensing panel held an online hearing this morning (Thursday 30 October) to decide whether to grant or refuse the licence application.

Mr Isaac said that he wanted a licence to cover the hours from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

He already runs a similar business, Maxi’s, a post office and store with an off-licence, in High Street, Shoreham, as well as the post office in Blatchington Road, Hove.

And he previously ran a convenience store with an off-licence in Station Road, Portslade, until he sold the business.

But he had no plans to turn the Blatchington Road post office into a store with an off-licence, partly because it was too small and partly because there was a late-night off-licence next door.

At the post office in Church Road, though, Mr Semper said that “it’s a modest application” because the business had to “diversity or die” while Mr Isaac said that, without a premises licence, it would close in January.

Council lawyer Rebecca Sidell told the panel of three councillors: “You can’t take into account the threat of the loss of the post office.”

And council licensing official Emma Grant said that the location of the premises in Church Road was inside the area that had been designated a “special stress area” by the council.

This was because of the cumulative effects of licensed premises in the area and drink-related crime and disorder.

Mark Thorogood, from the Sussex police licensing team, said that more than 400 crimes were recorded within 500 yards of the post office over the past year.

They included 27 sexual offences and eight robberies, almost 200 violent crimes, almost 80 public order offences, 73 incidents of criminal damage and more than 40 drugs offences.

Mr Semper asked how many of the offences were drink-related as opposed to, say, drug-related. A breakdown wasn’t available at the hearing.

He said: “There is no history of disorder or any other sort of problems involving this applicant or these premises.”

He dismissed concerns about how customers might behave after buying alcohol, saying that once they were away from the store “customers are responsible for their own behaviour in their own right”.

The panel’s decision should be evidence-based, he said, and should not be influenced by fear or speculation about what might happen.

Mr Semper said that Mr Isaac was an experienced licensee – “a highly capable and competent individual who was a trusted postmaster” – had no intention of selling alcohol irresponsibly to anyone.

He said: “Nothing is known to his detriment. The applicant is diversifying into a convenience store and licensed store or it will close in the new year.

“The post office is an unsustainable funding model. That’s not me saying that. It’s from a government review … more than half of branches are at negative or minimal profitability.”

Mr Semper urged the panel not to impose disproportionate or unreasonable conditions that would threaten the viability of the business such as a requirement to deploy door staff, saying that the post office already had adequate security measures in place.

He said that home delivery should be included as part of the licence although Mr Isaac said that if it was a make-or-break factor, he would be willing to forgo the option.

Mr Isaac also said that he was willing to compromise on the licensed hours.

The panel of three councillors – Kerry Pickett, Paul Nann and Ivan Lyons – retired to make their decision which should be made public within five working days.