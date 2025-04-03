Do you want to see CCTV cameras in Bottle Alley?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We want residents and visitors to feel safe in Hastings and proud of our town. These are both key priorities in Hastings Borough Council’s new corporate plan.

The council has funding from the government’s Safer Streets Fund available to use for graffiti prevention and improve the safety of public spaces for all. The council is using this money to introduce public space CCTV along Bottle Alley.

The aim is to improve the feeling of safety for users of Bottle Alley, improve security and to assist in deterring graffiti along the alley. The proposal is to install 20 static cameras that would provide coverage of the entrances and exits along Bottle Alley. The cameras will provide high quality day and night images.

The system would only be accessed by authorised operational staff of Sussex Police and Hastings Borough Council.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community safety, said: “We know that Bottle Alley is an area that people are keen for us to have CCTV coverage on for a range of reasons. This consultation is part of the process to install CCTV cameras – we want to hear from residents, visitors, businesses and organisations about the plans. We believe that the cameras will help people feel safer when they are using Bottle Alley, which is a really unique part of Hastings.”

Find more information, including a map of the proposed camera locations, on the consultation pages of the council webpages, and complete the short online survey. The consultation will close at 5pm on Thursday 1 May.