Dogs are now prohibited from these beach areas in the Arun district

Annual dog restrictions on Arun’s bathing beaches have now come into force.

Arun District Council has reminded owners that dogs are prohibited from some beach areas between May 1 and September 30.

This is ‘to keep our beaches clean, safe and accessible’, the council said.

The rule applies to these areas:

Photo: Getty Images

– Bognor Regis: from Bognor Regis Sailing Club ramp to Gloucester Road;

– Felpham: from Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club;

– Littlehampton: from East Pier to Norfolk Road.

To see the full West Sussex list, see www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/the-west-sussex-beaches-where-dogs-are-banned-in-summer-2025-5075046

A council spokesperson added: “Dogs must be kept on a lead when walking on the promenades alongside these areas.

“Please remember that your dog is your responsibility at all times and that includes picking up their poo. Dog owners who are seen to be walking their dog on beaches with restrictions or on the promenades, off-lead, will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

“Our four-legged friends are welcome on other stretches of our coastline all year round.”

There is also a summer restriction on horses, which are not allowed on any beach between 10am to 6pm from May 1 to September 30.

If you do want to ride your horse on the beach outside these times, ‘be aware the shingle sea defences may make access difficult’, the council added.