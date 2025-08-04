Double yellow lines approved for Lancing

Double-yellow lines are to be installed at two points in Lancing after a Traffic Regulation Order was approved by West Sussex County Council.

The Order covers the junction of Manor Way and Old Shoreham Road and part of the western end of Old Shoreham Road.

The need for double-yellow lines came about after planning permission was given to demolish the remains of a home, which had been gutted by fire in 2015, and replace it with two four-bedroom homes.

The access to the new homes will be via the end of Old Shoreham Road, which is essentially a cul-de-sac.

A Traffic Regulation Order has been approved for double yellow lines at two points on Old Shoreham Road Lancing. Image: GoogleMaps

The Manor Way junction was included in the Order to prevent it from being clogged up by cars displaced from the cul-de-sac.

A consultation was held earlier this year, which saw a number of concerns raised. They included a reduction in parking for residents.

The council’s response to that concern stated: “The proposed new yellow lines on Old Shoreham Road have been kept to the minimum length considered necessary to maintain safe access to the new development. Parking displacement is not expected to be significant and can be safely accommodated at other locations nearby.”

The Order was approved by Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport. It will come into force on August 14, unless called in for further discussion by councillors.