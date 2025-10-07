Driver says Brighton's traffic signs are poor after fines

A driver fined for passing through a bus gate has described the signs as poor as he vows to take his case to an independent tribunal.

John Neville, from Telscombe Cliffs, was fined twice after going through the bus gate into St George’s Place, Brighton, from Marlborough Place as he picked up and dropped off drums for a charity gig.

Both incidents occurred late at night – the first just before 11.15pm on Monday 28 July and the second just before 10pm on Tuesday 29 July.

Mr Neville considered himself local traffic – as directed by the signs. He did not realise as he went along the A23 that entering St George’s Place from Marlborough Place would result in him passing through the bus gate.

Traffic enforcement camera sign in Marlborough Place – photo by John Neville supplied to LDRS

To avoid the bus gate, he learnt later, he would have had to go up Church Street, along a side road and back down North Road, rather than drive along Marlborough Place.

He said: “The road markings are illegible. Signs are facing the wrong way. And there was no way directly telling me how to get through Marlborough Place to where I was making the pick up and delivery of 75kg drums to a local person who lived there after we did a charity gig for Lewes council.

“I paid these fines so as not to get more fines. I also want to take this to an independent tribunal.”

Mr Neville paid the fines after an initial appeal to Brighton and Hove City Council and then went back to walk around the Valley Gardens area to establish which way he should have gone to prevent the penalty charge notices.

Picture of Marlborough Place road markings ahead of bus gate - Picture by John Neville supplied to LDRS

He said: “Upon approaching Church Street junction, I looked at the sign which says access only. Before my journey I looked at the legalities and justification and reasons for which I could turn down this road.

“As I went down the road (Marlborough Place) the sign in front of me (camera enforcement) was invisible as I can now see it was turned away from the oncoming traffic.

“As I approached the alleged bus gate, the road markings in front of me were illegible on the road as it has not been maintained.”

Since the bus gates were introduced in 2021, thousands of drivers have passed through at Marlborough Place, St George’s Place, St Peter’s Place and York Place.

Last year, Marlborough Place had 13,940 cars pass through the bus gate, with the camera there catching more drivers than the other sites.

In the same year, 29,805 drivers passed through all four bus gates, down by just over a quarter from 41,707 in 2023.

In their first year of operation, in 2021, the bus gates generated £2.2 million in fines and snared 84,000 drivers.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “Our bus gates play an important part in keeping the city moving and encouraging people to make use of our fantastic local bus network when travelling to and from the city centre.

“While one piece of road marking is slightly worn and one sign damaged – and these are two things we will rectify – they aren’t the only indications to motorists they are approaching a bus gate.

“There are signs warning motorists there is a bus gate coming up and telling other traffic it must turn right. There are also signs on traffic lights and at the junction itself and bus gate is written clearly on the road.

“We do consider there to be adequate signage in place but residents are welcome to challenge any fine through the tribunal process and we will, of course, carefully review the adjudicator’s findings.”