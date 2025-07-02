Driving towards a greener future with next phase of West Sussex EV chargepoint sites agreed

A network of electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints in West Sussex is set to continue to grow as an additional 30 on-street sites are confirmed.

The sites were agreed following a countywide consultation, and you can view the results here.

The work is led by West Sussex County Council with district and borough councils plus delivery partner Connected Kerb.

The latest chargepoints will be installed with additional underground wiring making it easier to expand further in the future.

The West Sussex Chargepoint Network already has hundreds of chargepoints on streets and in car parks that are convenient for drivers to access, especially for people without a private driveway.

The network will continue to grow in coming years and support the county’s move to electric vehicles ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales.

Councillor Joy Dennis, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, welcomed the latest expansion: “The growing network of chargepoints directly supports our residents in making the switch to electric vehicles as we approach the 2035 deadline. This ongoing work underpins our commitment to a greener, more sustainable West Sussex for everyone.

“Crucially, no changes to existing parking arrangements are proposed at this time; other vehicles can continue to park as usual, but we do encourage considerate parking to ensure EV drivers have access to charging points. Any future changes to parking restrictions would, of course, be subject to the normal consultation process.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb added:"We’re proud to continue supporting West Sussex County Council in delivering one of the most ambitious and accessible public charging networks in the UK. Expanding this infrastructure is essential to making EV adoption realistic and convenient for everyone - particularly residents without off-street parking. This next phase is another important step towards building a cleaner, greener future for the county, giving drivers the confidence that reliable charging is never far away."

This initiative to help provide sustainable transport options, that are accessible to all, aligns with Our Council Plan priority to support a sustainable and prosperous economy, alongside our commitment to protect the environment.

The county council welcomes your feedback and suggestions as we continue to develop a charging network that serves all residents. To propose new sites for future chargepoints, please visit the Connected Kerb website.