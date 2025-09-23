Drop litter, pay £75: Councils take new approach to target rubbish and dog mess offenders in Adur and Worthing

The councils have partnered with an ‘industry leading enforcement service’, to crack-down on those responsible for dog mess, litter and fly-tipping in Adur and Worthing.

From Monday, September 29, National Enforcement Solutions (NES) will be operating along the coastline, across green spaces, and in shopping areas to ‘reduce waste issues by issuing fines to those who cause the problem’.

NES is assembling a team for Adur and Worthing, which will have the powers to issue fines to residents and visitors who commit offences. Those who drop litter and don’t clean up after their dogs could be fined £75, Adur and Worthing Councils said.

"We’re teaming up with an enforcement agency specialised in tackling dog mess, litter and fly-tipping to help keep our towns and villages clean and welcoming,” a council spokesperson added.

"We want Adur and Worthing to be the cleanest, greenest coastal communities in the UK, but while our staff have the job of cleaning the streets, we don’t have a specialist team to focus on preventing these issues happening in the first place.

"We have therefore partnered with NES, an industry leading enforcement service delivered to local authorities and landowners, on a 12-month contract to see if the service makes a positive impact on the cleanliness of our streets, parks and coastline.”

The councils said they look forward to working with NES, businesses representatives and other local stakeholders, as part of this new trial to ‘maximise the benefits for our communities’.

"Whilst most people take great pride in their local environment, we hope this initiative will deter the small percentage of people who deliberately cause a mess so that our parks, villages and town centres are nicer places to visit and work in,” the councils added.