Duke of Richmond warns planners of aircraft noise over new Chichester development

The Duke of Richmond has warned that low-flying aircraft from Goodwood Aerodrome will regularly pass over a new development of homes in Westhampnett.

The Duke spoke to Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (July 9) where the design and layout of 165 new homes on Madgwick Lane were given approval.

Founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival, the Duke said the site – a stone’s throw from the aerodrome – was ‘an illogical location for this form of housing’.

He added: “The application suggests Goodwood activities will not impact future residents inside or outside their houses. Yet it is a fact that, despite our very careful and considered management of the circuit and aerodrome, complaints from our neighbours arise regularly.

The layout of a development of 165 homes on land north of Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett. Image: Persimmon

“This proposed development will be overflown regularly and at low altitude with an increasing frequency.”

The council refused the application from Persimmon in March 2021 but saw that decision overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in May 2022.

As such, the committee’s hands were pretty much tied – the homes were always going to be built, they were only there to decide whether they were happy with the look of the development.

They were also asked to agree that a number of planning conditions had been met, including ones relating to noise mitigation and drainage.

While initially voting to refuse the application, members then decided to approve it, with three additional conditions.

They were the need for details about the design and location of a play area, for more planting along the northern boundary, and for Southern Water to demonstrate that there would be enough capacity to deal with waste water.

The vote was split 4-4, with the chairman’s casting vote going in favour.

One point raised by the Duke of Richmond was the concern that future residents might take legal action against the Goodwood estate for noise nuisance, which he said would be ‘disasterous for the estate if it succeeded in court’.

But officers said it was ‘very unlikely’ that any future residents would have a case.

The development will be made up of a range of one-to-five-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows. Fifty of the homes will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02711/REM.