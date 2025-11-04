Earth bunds agreed to stop groups camping on West Wittering car park

Earth bunds are to be installed around a West Wittering car park to stop groups of gypsies and travellers from camping on the site.

The decision to use £15,000 for the bunds on the perimeter of the Marine Drive car park was made during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (November 4).

A report to the meeting said the council had taken ‘an active role’ in finding authorised locations for the communities to pitch up, but added: “Despite this, several unauthorised encampments occur each year in council car parks.”

While there are height barriers and low fencing in place at Marine Drive, leading onto the overflow grass area – which is closed outside of the summer months – residents have asked that bunds be installed instead.

Marine Drive Car Park, West Wittering. Image: GoogleMaps

John Cross, cabinet member for culture, sport & place, said that, while the bunds were not necessarily ‘aesthetically pleasing’, they had acted as a deterrent elsewhere.

He added: “It is important to note that the introduction of bunds will not necessarily stop unauthorised encampments in the car park. Access to the tarmac area will still remain unrestricted.”

Responding to a call for the locks on the height barriers to be better protected, an officer said boxes would be installed around the locks to prevent tampering.

Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, praised the impact of bunds which were installed at New Park Road in July 2021.

He said there had been ‘multiple incursions’ before that date but none since the bunds were introduced.

The £15,000 will be taken from reserves.