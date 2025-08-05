East Sussex councils and the South Downs National Park Authority launch joint call for sites to meet Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople accommodation needs
The authorities say they want to ensure that the accommodation needs of the communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, in line with national planning policy and local housing strategies.
Landowners, developers, community groups, and members of the public are being invited to put forward potential sites.
All suggested sites will be assessed against a set of criteria to determine their suitability.
Even sites as small as a tennis court can be considered, the group confirmed.
Each council has a dedicated team member to answer any questions from those considering submitting a site. This support is available throughout the call for sites period.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Service, Staff and Performance, Enterprise, at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring fair and sustainable housing solutions for all residents including our Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople communities.
"This joint initiative to identify potential sites is a crucial step in delivering on our commitment and aligning with national planning policy.”
The call for sites will be open from August 5 to October 5.
Further information, including how to submit a site and contact details for each council, is available on each council’s website.
