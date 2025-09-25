East Sussex councils call for sites reminder for travelling community

Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council, Wealden District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority, have all been looking for sites to help identify suitable locations for permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and Travelling Showpeople plots across the East Sussex area.

The authorities are working together to seek to ensure that the accommodation needs of these communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, in line with national planning policy and local housing strategies.

Site suggestions are being assessed, but more of these are welcomed.

Cllr Mark Etherington, lead councillor for strategic planning and climate change at Hastings Borough Council, said: “I would like sincerely to thank those who have come forward with site suggestions, and those who have asked questions in order to find out more about this process. If you have other proposals or queries, do please get in touch before the call for sites ends on Sunday 5 October.”

The call has been shared widely on social media and has had local and national media coverage. The details have been seen more than 19,500 times on social media and shared in the different authority’s email newsletters with more than 70,000 subscribers.

You can find out more information on the relevant authority webpage:

