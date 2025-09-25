East Sussex councils call for sites reminder for travelling community

By Hastings Council
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council, Wealden District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority, have all been looking for sites to help identify suitable locations for permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and Travelling Showpeople plots across the East Sussex area.

The authorities are working together to seek to ensure that the accommodation needs of these communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, in line with national planning policy and local housing strategies.

Most Popular

Site suggestions are being assessed, but more of these are welcomed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Etherington, lead councillor for strategic planning and climate change at Hastings Borough Council, said: “I would like sincerely to thank those who have come forward with site suggestions, and those who have asked questions in order to find out more about this process. If you have other proposals or queries, do please get in touch before the call for sites ends on Sunday 5 October.”

Hastings Borough Council logoplaceholder image
Hastings Borough Council logo

The call has been shared widely on social media and has had local and national media coverage. The details have been seen more than 19,500 times on social media and shared in the different authority’s email newsletters with more than 70,000 subscribers.

You can find out more information on the relevant authority webpage:

Eastbourne - Eastbourne Land Availability Assessment - Call for Sites - Lewes and Eastbourne Planning Policy Consultations

Hastings – Call for sites

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewes - Lewes District Council Land Availability Assessment (LAA) - Call for Sites - Lewes and Eastbourne Planning Policy Consultations

Rother – Call for sites

South Downs National Park Authority - Submit a Site to the Land Availability Assessment - South Downs National Park Authority

Wealden – Call for sites

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough CouncilLewes District CouncilWealden District CouncilHastings Borough CouncilLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice