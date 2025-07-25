East Sussex councils launch resident consultation on Brighton expansion plans

Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council have announced a joint public consultation inviting East Sussex residents to have their say on proposed boundary changes set out by Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC).

The move comes amid growing concern over BHCC’s plan to take over areas within Lewes district as part of the government’s Local Government Reorganisation. If the city council’s proposals are supported by the government, Lewes district residents in Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven would become residents of Brighton & Hove.

An online petition objecting to the Brighton expansion bid has already been signed by over 3,500 residents - www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said:

“I know I speak for many councillor colleagues and residents when I say that the city council’s approach in recent weeks leaves a great deal to be desired. To announce a plan to take over parts of a neighbouring district without any prior consultation is not acceptable.

“I’m clear that residents must decide their own future and that’s why we’re launching our own consultation today and encouraging everyone to make their views known.”

Local Government Reorganisation will see new unitary councils established across East and West Sussex, including Brighton & Hove. A unitary council provides all the public services that are currently split between district/borough councils and the county council.

Following the consultation, East Sussex authorities will submit a business case to the government in September based on the creation of one single unitary council, covering the existing East Sussex footprint.

Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council, said:

“It is very important that the voices of the people and communities affected by these options are heard and we would encourage people to have their say and participate in the surveys.”

The survey will be open until 5pm on Monday 25 August 2025.

For more information visit: lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR