East Sussex County Council approves Option A for Exceat Bridge Replacement
At the meeting, Local County Councillor Stephen Shing stated: "I support Option A and any improvements to the bridge. However, I remain concerned about the Council's ability to deliver this scheme on time and within the current £21.8 million budget. To my knowledge, no major county highways development has ever been completed on schedule and within its allocated budget. With the upcoming council devolution ahead of this project, time is not on our side—even if we manage to meet the deadline, the cost has already more than doubled from the original £10.6 million.
"Given the current economic climate—marked by inflation, volatility in construction costs, and global economic uncertainty—I remain doubtful that the bridge can be completed by 2027 without further cost escalations. It's also worth noting that the current projected cost now exceeds that of the Beddingham flyover, raising additional questions about value for money.
"While Option A includes positive features such as upgraded footways and improved bus stops, the scheme still does not adequately address pedestrian needs in the highly visited Seven Sisters Country Park area. This area sees significant foot traffic, yet the current design does little to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian movement, particularly across the A259. The Council should explore further enhancements to pedestrian and visitor infrastructure as part of the overall scheme.
"Traffic Speed and Safety - The introduction of a new two-lane bridge may inadvertently encourage higher vehicle speeds on both approaches. The Council should seriously consider additional traffic calming measures or design features that promote safer driving, especially on the bridge’s approach slopes where speeding is more likely.
"Additionally, the outcome of the pending Public Inquiry remains uncertain and presents further risks and potential delays to the project.
In conclusion, the Exceat Bridge project is of critical importance to the area. It must be delivered thoughtfully, efficiently, and with the public’s best interest at its core. This is a project we cannot afford to get wrong.”