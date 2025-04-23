East Sussex County Council approves Option A for Exceat Bridge Replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex County Council has approved Option A to replace the Exceat Bridge with a new offline two-lane structure. This option offers clear long-term benefits, including improved traffic flow, enhanced safety for road users, better support for public transport, and reduced disruption during construction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meeting, Local County Councillor Stephen Shing stated: "I support Option A and any improvements to the bridge. However, I remain concerned about the Council's ability to deliver this scheme on time and within the current £21.8 million budget. To my knowledge, no major county highways development has ever been completed on schedule and within its allocated budget. With the upcoming council devolution ahead of this project, time is not on our side—even if we manage to meet the deadline, the cost has already more than doubled from the original £10.6 million.

"Given the current economic climate—marked by inflation, volatility in construction costs, and global economic uncertainty—I remain doubtful that the bridge can be completed by 2027 without further cost escalations. It's also worth noting that the current projected cost now exceeds that of the Beddingham flyover, raising additional questions about value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While Option A includes positive features such as upgraded footways and improved bus stops, the scheme still does not adequately address pedestrian needs in the highly visited Seven Sisters Country Park area. This area sees significant foot traffic, yet the current design does little to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian movement, particularly across the A259. The Council should explore further enhancements to pedestrian and visitor infrastructure as part of the overall scheme.

Local County Councillor Stephen Shing

"Traffic Speed and Safety - The introduction of a new two-lane bridge may inadvertently encourage higher vehicle speeds on both approaches. The Council should seriously consider additional traffic calming measures or design features that promote safer driving, especially on the bridge’s approach slopes where speeding is more likely.

"Additionally, the outcome of the pending Public Inquiry remains uncertain and presents further risks and potential delays to the project.

In conclusion, the Exceat Bridge project is of critical importance to the area. It must be delivered thoughtfully, efficiently, and with the public’s best interest at its core. This is a project we cannot afford to get wrong.”