East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is set to consider adding a booking system at tips across the county.

In a cabinet meeting tomorrow (Thursday, September 26), ESCC leaders will consider budget cuts to address a £55 million funding gap it could face next year.

A report to cabinet said the council is experiencing ‘the most difficult financial outlook it has ever faced’.

“This is both a stark and urgent position,” the report states.

Eastbourne Household Waste Recycling Site. Photo: staff

"Unless additional funding is forthcoming, the council will not be in a position to set a balanced budget in February without action, over and above steps already being taken.”

An agenda released ahead of the meeting has revealed which departments will be scrutinised in an effort to save money. The Communities, Economy and Transport (CET) department – responsible for household waste recycling sites – is among them.

According to the report, ESCC is proposing to consult on the introduction of a pre-booked appointment system on all household waste recycling sites the authority owns.

The council estimates that this would save the authority £50,000 in 2025/26.

It’s thought a booking system would result in fewer queues to deposit waste, improved customer service and experience, and reduced costs for the council through ‘better oversight of trade waste’, according to the council.

"Similar arrangements have been introduced successfully by other local authorities including West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent, and there is no evidence that suggests a booking system would increase fly tipping,” the report states.

"This proposal would make the visit to a tip an easier experience and it should be possible to book slots 'on the day' depending on demand.”

The cabinet will decide whether to move to the consultation stage on these proposals.