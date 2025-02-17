East Sussex vineyard secures new licence to sell alcohol as part of plans to open on-site shop and cafe

A vineyard has secured a new licence to sell alcohol as part of plans to open an on-site shop and cafe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Tuesday (February 11), a Wealden District Council licensing panel held a hearing to consider a premises licence application connected to Beacon Down Vineyard near Cross-in-Hand.

The business had been seeking permission to sell alcohol at a soon-to-open shop and cafe, which it has planning permission to build within the vineyard’s grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing had been called as a result of objections from neighbours, who argued the new licence would result in “public nuisance”, endanger public safety and potentially lead to an increase in crime and disorder in the area.

Beacon Down Vineyard

During the hearing, Jon Wallsgrove, a solicitor acting on behalf of vineyard owners Paul and Alice Pippard, argued these objections should be given limited weight, as similar concerns had not been raised by any statutory bodies.

Mr Wallsgrove said: “You as a committee must base your decision on credible evidence. It is not a case of listening to fears or concerns or opinions expressed by people. It is about what is before you that you can attach weight to; credible evidence.

“That, as I said right at the outset, is the expert views of all of the responsible authorities who have looked at the application objectively and not subjectively, which of course both us and the interested parties are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wallsgrove also noted how the vineyard already possesses a more limited licence, which allows it to sell its products online and during tours and wine tasting events. He said the vineyard intends to surrender this licence once the new application is granted.

The existing licence, granted in 2018, limits the vineyard to no more than 12 tours each year, with each of these events limited to no more than 30 people. This limit was applied in response to resident objections raised at the time of the previous licence application.

Notably, however, the vineyard has held more than this limited number through the use of Temporary Event Notices (TENs). According to meeting papers, the vineyard notified the council of nine TENs in 2023 and six in 2024.

Both the new and old licences also allow the business to conduct remote sales for delivery — mostly online sales through its website — for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meeting papers had noted how no complaints connected with the vineyard’s previous operations had been sustained. Specifically, the papers note how there had been only one ‘notification’ around noise disturbance in 2019, but this was not followed by a formal complaint.

A second complaint, raised in August 2021, claimed the vineyard was “exceeding” its annual limits on events, although the business was later determined not to be in breach by council officers.

In all, the vineyard’s application received 34 objections from “interested parties”. However, it also received 37 representations in support of the licence being granted.

Both objectors and supporters attended the hearing to put forward their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing from all parties, councillors retired to consider the decision in a private session. After a little over an hour of discussion the panel told the parties it would not immediately issue its decision, but would provide it in writing within five working days.

The council has now issued this written decision, confirming the grant of a new licence.

The written decision reads: “The sub-committee considered that while the licensing objectives were impacted by the application, they could be sufficiently addressed by conditions to permit the licence to be granted.

“The sub-committee were conscious that decision-making should be consistent however since the existing licence was granted the site had changed materially and when considered in light of the limited complaint history for the premises and the specifics of the licence sought, the sub-committee were of the view they could depart from the decision of the previous sub-committee in respect of the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sub-committee were also conscious of the distinction between issues arising from the site generally as a result of developments such as introducing a café/shop on the site, and issues specific to allowing the sale of alcohol to take place at the premises. It is only the issues arising from the sale of alcohol which the sub-committee are concerned with.”

In granting the licence, councillors chose to amend the operating hours of the licence away from what had been sought by the vineyard.

In its application, the business had been seeking operating hours of between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Councillors opted to introduce a 30 minute “drink up time” to these hours, meaning the business will need to stop serving alcohol for on-site consumption at 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and at 4.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. This change will not affect take-home sales.

Councillors also opted to add further conditions, including a noise management plan and a customer limit, which requires no more than 50 people who are not staff to be allowed on the site at any one time.

The grant of the licence and its conditions are open to appeal by any of the interested parties until March 6.