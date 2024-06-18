Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex Pension Committee vote on fossil fuel divestment will now not take place before September – more than a year after proposals were originally made.

Climate campaigners at Divest East Sussex and members of the East Sussex Pension Fund have expressed outrage after it emerged that voting on proposals to divest the Fund from fossil fuel companies has been delayed.

The additional delay means that voting on the proposals cannot take place at next Wednesday’s (19 June) Pension Committee meeting and therefore cannot now take place before the 25 September meeting, a year after they were originally made. Voting on the proposals was originally delayed pending further analysis by the Fund’s officers and advisors.

Pension Fund member Sarah Hazlehurst said: "It’s outrageous that more than four-and-a-half years after East Sussex County Council declared a ‘climate emergency’, the East Sussex Pension Fund is further delaying voting on a proposal that it stop investing local people's pensions in the giant fossil fuel companies that are driving the climate crisis.

East Sussex vote on fossil fuel divestment delayed more than a year after proposals made. Image: Divest East Sussex

“Last year the Fund spent £55k on a report that appeared to show that such a move would have no significant negative repercussions for the Fund and be fairly straightforward to implement. Yet a vote on doing so was delayed, citing the need for further analysis.

“It's time to for the Fund to start taking the climate crisis seriously, stop its endless foot-dragging, and vote now to stop investing in fossil fuels.”

The East Sussex Pension Fund, which covers Brighton & Hove as well as East Sussex, is administered by East Sussex County Council (ESCC). It currently has tens of millions of pounds of local people’s pension monies invested in oil and gas companies like Shell and BP.

Campaigners are now planning a ‘March of the giant scissors’ to County Hall on 9 July (the date of ESCC’s next Full Council meeting) to demand that ESCC ‘cut the ties’ between itself and Big Oil.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Pension Fund said: “The Fund makes decisions around investments within a fully governed process, with professional advice and full information about the financial and legal implications. When the Fund is not in possession of the appropriate information to enable this process to take place, it is proper to pause a decision until it is available. Once this information is available, the Pension Fund Committee will receive the appropriate report at a future meeting.

“East Sussex County Council is designated under legislation for the local administration of pensions and other benefits payable for people entitled to the Local Government Pension Scheme in the county.

“The Fund’s primary responsibility is to pay pensions to its 85,000 pension scheme members, and must make investment decisions to generate a return in order to achieve this.

“The Fund invests in line with regulation and only invests indirectly through investment managers and not in any company directly. It has a strong focus on responsible investment in its stewardship of assets and takes climate risk and environmental, social and governance factors into account when investing.