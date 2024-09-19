East Sussex Youth Justice Service rated 'good' in inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Youth Justice Service (YJS) in East Sussex ‘helps children thrive’, an inspection has found.

The partnership, which works with children and young people across the county to prevent offending or re-offending, was rated ‘good’ following an inspection by His Majesty Inspectorate of Probation.

A report, published this week, found that staff are ‘highly motivated’ and ‘committed to delivering positive outcomes for children’.

Inspectors found the team is led ‘well’ by an ‘experienced, passionate and forward-thinking strategic lead’.

The service was rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in nine key areas, but ‘requires improvement’ in other areas – including in planning and assessment of out-of-court disposals.

Inspectors commended how the partnership listens to feedback from children and parents, stating that this had led to service improvements.

They were also ‘impressed’ by the services available to help children desist from offending, and noted that, over the last 18 months, the overall rate of reoffending has reduced among the cohort of children East Sussex YJS has worked with.

In a survey of children who had used the service, one said: “My worker helped me with my school, my friends, my family. They were nice, down to earth and just fantastic. Really kind, helped me with everything and made me stop carrying knives – now I don’t carry a knife when I go out.”

The report highlighted how children from minority ethnic backgrounds are often given the opportunity to speak with a member of staff, also from a minority ethnic background, with whom they’d be comfortable discussing their experiences of discrimination.

The report states: “Not only is the YJS committed to addressing diversity and disproportionate outcomes for children, but there is also evidence that it tackles structural barriers.”

LGBTQ+ children are also able to get support from a youth project and there are ‘good arrangements’ to support young people who are exploring their sexual orientation, according to the report.

Chief inspector of probation Martin Jones said: “The leaders at East Sussex YJS have worked constructively to build a clear vision and carve out a roadmap to help children live their best crime-free lives and thrive..”

The report makes three recommendations to the YJS: to improve the quality of assessment and planning work to keep children safe and manage the risk of harm they present to others; to ensure management oversight is consistently effective in reviewing activities, and to ensure all children have ‘robust’ contingency plans that address their safety and wellbeing.

Becky Shaw, East Sussex County Council’s chief executive, said: “Our Youth Justice Service works with children and young people at an extremely difficult time in their lives and I am pleased that the passion and efforts of partners and staff have been recognised in this report.

“The work carried out by the partnership has a huge impact on the lives of families across the county, which can be seen in the reduced re-offending rates and by the wonderful comments made by young people and their parents and carers.

“There are areas where inspectors felt improvement was needed and we are committed to doing everything we can to quickly bring about changes that will deliver a safer and more effective service to children and young people across East Sussex.”