East Sussex's Cabinet to discuss revised savings proposals

The details of how to make the savings necessary to address a significant funding gap will be discussed by council leaders next week.

East Sussex County Council’s Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, February 25 to consider changes to 10 of the 11 original proposals following public consultation and detailed financial appraisals based on final funding agreements.

The report says: “Whilst there has been no significant change in the financial position of the council, the consultation process has led to alternative proposals being made in some instances…. The financial appraisal shows that the revised proposals would deliver the same savings in total.

The report recognises that the revised proposals will continue to have an impact on residents but says they “have the advantage of mitigating some of the impact on the adults, carers, families and staff affected whilst still delivering the required level of savings”.

Changes to the proposal going before Cabinet include;

· Day services at Hookstead in Crowbrough and Milton Grange in Eastbourne would continuing with reductions in capacity and operating hours

· The day service at Linden Court stopping, but a satellite service being provided in Eastbourne for two days a week

· The closure of Phoenix Centre in Lewes. If Cabinet agree to continue providing day services at Milton Grange, people previously attending the Pheonix Centre could be offered alternative services at Milton Grange as well as elsewhere.

· To stop funding for support services for on-site support for adults with mental health needs living in supported accommodation and adults with additional needs who are at risk of homelessness, but to delay the funding ending to 31 December 2025

· The development of an almost identical service to the Milton Grange Mental Health Community Outreach service delivered by the Council’s Joint Community Re-ablement service and Milton Grange Mental Health Intermediate Care beds

· The retention of four Steps to Work job coaches who will work as part of the Adult Social Care and Health Learning Disability, Directly Provided Services (LDDPS) day services offer.

· A new community outreach offer for people with learning disabilities currently using the Community Support Service

· A re-configured drug and alcohol recovery services at a reduced level to current levels assuming new additional external funding becomes available as expected.

Full details of the revised proposals can be found at https://democracy.eastsussex.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=133&MId=6607. The Cabinet meeting will be available to watch online.