Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to remove and rebuild an East Wittering skate park have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application from East Wittering Parish Council sought permission to remove the steel half-pipe in Downview Recreation Ground and build an improved skate-park further up the field.

It was approved by planning officers.

The council received more than 80 comments supporting the application, with people saying the skate-park would be an asset for the local community, providing a quality sport venue, while promoting a healthier outdoor lifestyle and encouraging activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten letters of objection were also received, raising concerns about noise, the remote location and whether the new skate-park would leave no room for a new football pitch.

The development of the skate-park has been very much a community affair.

Things were kicked off by Cllr Richard Ford in June 2022, when he delivered 100 letters to people living near the recreation ground.

More than £62,000 was pledged by businesses and individuals via various fund-raisers, including an auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the park went through five designs and a string of consultations.

The half-pipe was installed before 2008 and has been described as ‘not fit for purpose’.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Consultation has found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.”

It added that the skate-park would provide such a facility along with a ‘positive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour’.