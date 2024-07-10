East Wittering skate park set to be rebuilt
The application from East Wittering Parish Council sought permission to remove the steel half-pipe in Downview Recreation Ground and build an improved skate-park further up the field.
It was approved by planning officers.
The council received more than 80 comments supporting the application, with people saying the skate-park would be an asset for the local community, providing a quality sport venue, while promoting a healthier outdoor lifestyle and encouraging activity.
Ten letters of objection were also received, raising concerns about noise, the remote location and whether the new skate-park would leave no room for a new football pitch.
The development of the skate-park has been very much a community affair.
Things were kicked off by Cllr Richard Ford in June 2022, when he delivered 100 letters to people living near the recreation ground.
More than £62,000 was pledged by businesses and individuals via various fund-raisers, including an auction.
Plans for the park went through five designs and a string of consultations.
The half-pipe was installed before 2008 and has been described as ‘not fit for purpose’.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “Consultation has found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.”
It added that the skate-park would provide such a facility along with a ‘positive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour’.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00750/FUL.
