East Wittering skate park set to be rebuilt

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:58 BST
Plans to remove and rebuild an East Wittering skate park have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application from East Wittering Parish Council sought permission to remove the steel half-pipe in Downview Recreation Ground and build an improved skate-park further up the field.

It was approved by planning officers.

The council received more than 80 comments supporting the application, with people saying the skate-park would be an asset for the local community, providing a quality sport venue, while promoting a healthier outdoor lifestyle and encouraging activity.

Ten letters of objection were also received, raising concerns about noise, the remote location and whether the new skate-park would leave no room for a new football pitch.

The development of the skate-park has been very much a community affair.

Things were kicked off by Cllr Richard Ford in June 2022, when he delivered 100 letters to people living near the recreation ground.

More than £62,000 was pledged by businesses and individuals via various fund-raisers, including an auction.

Plans for the park went through five designs and a string of consultations.

The half-pipe was installed before 2008 and has been described as ‘not fit for purpose’.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Consultation has found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.”

It added that the skate-park would provide such a facility along with a ‘positive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00750/FUL.

