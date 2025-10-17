Eastbourne and Lewes councils begin ‘open space’ public consultation

Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council have begun a public consultation to assess quality, quantity and accessibility of open spaces in the area.

According to the two councils, ‘open space’ refers to all publicly accessible outdoor spaces that can be used for recreation and to spend time in nature. This can include formal parks, small greens, nature reserves, beaches, open moorland, as well as churchyards and play areas.

The term ‘accessibility’ is used in this assessment to talk about reaching open spaces in a ‘very broad way’ according to the two councils. #This is often measured in a straight line distance. This is different from accessibility relating to ease of use of to reach a park for specific groups of people

A spokesperson on behalf of the two councils said: “This piece of work is focussing on the amount of open space (we call this quantity) and where it is located compared to the population (we call this accessibility).

"The study will also assess the condition and use of open spaces (we call this quality and value).

“These questions aim to give an overview of how open spaces are used by various groups and individuals across Lewes District and Eastbourne.

“This will help us understand how the open spaces are used and what types of spaces are most important to people in Lewes District and Eastbourne.

"The assessment will set out guidance for new open spaces being delivered as part of future development. Whilst there is no capital or revenue funding to go alongside this work, the recommendations set out may help prioritise use of funding which comes forward in the future to help improve existing parks and could influence plans for those designing new housing developments.”