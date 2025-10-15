Eastbourne and Lewes councils welcome ‘positive’ housing inspection

Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council have welcomed ‘positive’ inspection results following a recent visit by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both authorities have been awarded a C2 rating for their commitment to delivering quality housing services and for their proactive approach to improvement. Ratings range from C1, the highest award, to a C4 rating when very serious failings are identified.

The Regulator of Social Housing is a government body that focuses on driving improvement and will take appropriate action if expected standards are not being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection included meetings with councillors, council officers and residents, and assessed a range of areas including housing stock quality, repairs, health and safety, tenant engagement, and governance.

Eastbourne Town Hall. Picture: Jon Rigby

Lewes and Eastbourne share housing services, with inspectors reporting a strong self-awareness, the presence of clear improvement plans and good collaboration between tenants, councillors and council officers.

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and those in housing need at Lewes District Council, said:

"I'm really proud of these inspection results. They're a testament to the dedication of our housing teams and the real progress we've made in recent years. It's really gratifying that this has been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not just working hard to meet standards, we want to go further. We know there’s more to do, and with the help of the regulator, we're determined to continue improving services for our tenants."

Among the areas praised were satisfaction with the strong partnership working on anti-social behaviour, and effective tenancy audits.

The inspection also acknowledged ongoing improvements in complaint handling and governance structures, with both councils ‘committed to enhancing transparency and accountability’.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a very positive vindication of our approach to social housing in Eastbourne. The inspection highlights the strength of our partnerships and the passion of our staff and tenants.

“There is still much to do to get to where we want to be, but we’re building a housing service that listens, learns, and leads, and this feedback shows our direction of travel is excellent news for everyone living in council properties across the town.”