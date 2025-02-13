Eastbourne Borough Council 2.99% council tax increase

Cabinet councillors at Eastbourne Borough Council have agreed a 2.99% increase for 2025/26, equating to an extra £8.30 a year for a Band D property.

The council said the decision followed a review of the council’s financial position as it continues to address the ‘massive challenge’ of tackling homelessness and providing temporary accommodation.

Councillor Daniel Butcher, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Despite the great efforts of our officers to reduce the number of placements, which we’ve managed to bring down from their peak, our average spending on temporary accommodation continues to be around £4 million every year, which remains a massive challenge for this council and many others like it.

“We’re clearly making good progress on various fronts, including the homelessness crisis and its impact on the budget, but we know these numbers can fluctuate quickly, so there will be no let-up in our work in this area.”

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Residents will be aware that we had to make immediate in year savings to present a balanced budget due to increased demands and costs. As a result of this, we have found different ways of protecting and safeguarding services, whilst setting a balanced budget.

“The chronic under-funding of local government by central government is shameful, but we are determined to maintain services for our residents.

"A prime example of this approach is the success of our community toilet scheme, which has been embraced by local businesses and organisations so that up to 27 public toilets will be available in 2025, compared to just 12 that were run by the council in 2024.”

The council has also entered a partnership with Trafalgar Theatres to run the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre, Winter Garden and conferencing and is most recently negotiating with GLL about running the Sovereign Centre.

Councillor Holt added: “We are determined to do everything we can to protect local services despite the financial pressures faced and call on national government to provide the appropriate funding for councils across the country to provide the support that is needed”.

Full Council will consider the budget proposals on March 5.