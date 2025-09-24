Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) debated the ‘concerning’ standard of grass verge cutting in the town.

At a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, September 17, Conservative councillor David Small put forward a motion calling for the Liberal Democrat-run Borough Council to allocate funding in next year’s budget to commission a ‘minimum of two additional grass cuts per year, at an estimated cost of £38,000’.

The motion called for the council to consider ‘going further in key areas and on key routes to ensure the town is properly maintained’.

It also noted that ‘the current standard of grass verge maintenance in Eastbourne is concerning, with overgrown verges creating a disappointing look for our town’.

Grass verge in Meads in July 2025. Photo: staff

In April this year, EBC handed the responsibility for grass cutting across Eastbourne to East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

In previous years, EBC had carried out eight cuts annually. In line with its urban grass cutting policy, ESCC has reduced this number to two cuts per year.

Cllr Small said: “The look of our town over the last six months has frankly been appalling.

"Every year, we always go to our residents and we ask them to pay more and more.

“In return, residents rightly expect that most basic services are delivered.”

Councillor Jim Murray proposed an amendment to the motion, stating that EBC ‘should not be expected to subsidise ESCC’s responsibilities in this matter’.

The amended motion stated that EBC’s leader, Stephen Holt, ‘should request that the County Council undertakes a full review of the grass cutting schedule and mapping, in conjunction with EBC officers and Councillors’.

It also proposed that ‘it should be made clear to the County Council that cutting the grass verges two times a year should be considered a bare minimum’.

Cllr Murray said: “This is just the thin edge of a very large wedge of underfunding by the Conservative-run County Council.

“The verge cutting is just an example of how the County Council is letting our residents down, underperforming and blaming everybody else, expecting others to bail them out.

“This tsunami of failings needs to be stopped now with County Council taking responsibility for the works that they should be doing.”

Cllr Small added: “Honestly, does anyone here believe that a single resident cares about who funds what when they get their council tax bill?

“Of course not. They just expect a basic job, such as grass cutting, to get done.

“And that’s why I argue, that if we go down the line of thinking in this amendment, that we are failing the very residents who put their faith in us to look after Eastbourne.”

Cllr Holt said: “This is a statutory responsibility of ESCC.

“We’ve had to make very difficult decisions, part of that is looking at service provision and saying ‘who is responsible for this service?’

"And if that service is the legal responsibility of someone else, then frankly at this stage it should be they who have the pressure to provide this service.”

Cllr Murray’s amendment to Cllr Small’s motion was passed.

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.