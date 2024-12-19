Eastbourne Borough Council faces call for plant-based internal catering to curb carbon footprint

On December 11th, at a council meeting, the East Sussex branch of Plant-Based Councils (PBC) asked if Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) would adopt 100% plant-based internal catering to reduce carbon emissions associated with food production.

The East Sussex branch is one of 40+ UK teams advocating for councils to acknowledge science-based evidence and adopt plant-based internal catering.

PBC says, “We’ve seen 13 UK councils pass plant-based motions or policies so far, eight of these happening in 2024.”

In the EBC meeting, Rob Sier highlighted an Oxford University study published in July 2023 in the journal Nature Food.

This study linked data from “55,504 vegans, vegetarians, fish-eaters and meat-eaters with food-level data on greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water use, eutrophication risk and potential biodiversity loss from a review of 570 life-cycle assessments covering more than 38,000 farms in 119 countries.”

As the study’s Abstract details, it found that vegans produced 74.9% less greenhouse gas emissions than “high meat-eaters (≥100 g total meat consumed per day)”, used 74.9% less land, 53.6% less water, caused 73% less eutrophication, and have 65.7% less impact on biodiversity.

The University of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division news release stated, “We found that even the least sustainable vegan diet was still more environmentally-friendly than the most sustainable meat eater’s diet.”

Mr Sier said even if milk and biscuits are the only internal council catering items, switching them to plant-based alternatives could serve as “an important symbolic statement.”

Council leader Councillor Stephen Holt agreed that “moving towards a more plant-based diet supports the work to reduce carbon emissions.”

He noted the council’s partnerships with Eastbourne Eco Action Network and Eastbourne Food Partnership, which aim to make healthy, sustainable, and local food more accessible.

However, he clarified that EBC does not provide internal catering for meetings or events but encourages plant-based options when food is brought in.

Regarding on-site vending machines, he added, “This can be looked at when we renew the contract in the future.”

Reflecting on the meeting, Catherine from PBC expressed surprise that a vending machine is the only source for hot drinks.

Evie Sier questioned the delay, asking why the council could not act sooner to “give a clear message” that they would “go plant-based as a council.”

Rob Sier added that “local food is not the issue” but stressed the type of food consumed, not just its origin.

In a statement, Eastbourne Food Partnership (EFP), one of the council’s partner organisations, said they support reducing meat consumption and shifting away from high-emission, low-animal welfare practices like factory farming.

However, for EFP, sustainable, regenerative animal agriculture has a role in tackling environmental challenges.

How this can emerge on a large scale is, nonetheless, unclear, with a significant percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions - between 11.1% and 19.6% depending on the study (according to The Breakthrough Institute) - coming from livestock, especially from sheep and cattle burps and farts, manure, feed, land use, energy in maintaining production and processing.

Despite the recent EBC annual update report showing that council operations have decreased their gas emissions by 33%, electricity emissions have declined by 49%, fleet fuel emissions have reduced by 31%, and that across the whole of Eastbourne, there has been an 18.3% (62ktCO2e) reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions over four years, it fails to provide data on the impact of food and diet choices.

With more and more evidence of plant-based diets being sustainable and healthy, and (according to finder.com in Apr 2024) 4.7% of adults in the UK now saying they are vegan, 5.8% vegetarian and 5.7% pescatarian, the question remains as to whether Eastbourne councillors themselves are taking personal steps towards the carbon neutral by 2030 aim.