Eastbourne Borough Council given £2 million funding boost from government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has received £2 million of funding from the government.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EBC is one of 30 local authorities across England to receive ‘exceptional financial support’ from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The government said these funds will ‘ensure delivery of vital public services’ and ‘protect vital community assets’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, EBC has stressed that these funds are ‘borrowed’ and will have to be paid back.

Eastbourne Town Hall. Photo: Jon Rigby

An EBC spokesperson said: "In his letter to 30 local authorities that received support Jim McMahon MP acknowledged the need to put funding for councils 'back on a sustainable footing’.

“We hope that this objective is quickly fulfilled, as cuts to local services across the UK are inevitable without the necessary funding to maintain them. The Minister also makes it clear that he understands the difficult decisions councils are having to make at this time.

"It is important to note that despite reports, this is not additional money given by government. The money is borrowed by the council to pay for services and has to be paid back by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our longstanding position has always been that this is not right, and government should appropriately fund local councils. However, this is the only solution that they have offered."

Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, said the department is ‘under no illusion of the state of council finances’.

Mr McMahon said: “We are working with local leaders, encouraging councils to come in confidence where needed to seek help and be assured we will offer a relationship of partnership - not punishment - in our joint mission to improve public services for communities and create economic stability as set out in our Plan for Change.”

The government department said its ‘long-term commitment’ is to ‘fix the foundations of local government’, but it recognises that several authorities are ‘in need of immediate help’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EBC spokesperson added: “In Eastbourne, we have saved over £3.2 million in the 2024/2025 budget and identified an additional £4.4 million in the 2025/2026 budget. These are extraordinary levels of savings for a council of our size, but the pressures created by the homelessness crisis and the costs of temporary accommodation (TA) are equally unprecedented.

"At the peak of the homelessness crisis, we were spending up to 49p in every pound of council tax collected on temporary accommodation.

“While our housing officers have reduced the number of TA placements from their peak, the costs remain unsustainably high, and this is replicated across other councils nationally.

“The support announced today is not exceptional. Thirty other councils are receiving support, and many others are in a very similar financial position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to our lobbying, and that of our partners, the government have also removed the additional penalty that the last government imposed and that the Deputy Prime Minister called akin to a 'Payday Loan'.

“With an increasing number of councils needing the support, our view is that this is neither exceptional nor financial support, but an unsustainable short-term fix.

"We are utilising this as part of our strategic financial plans to enable us to continue to provide and protect our key services for our residents.”