Eastbourne Borough Council introduces new control to limit HMO conversions

Eastbourne Borough Council has introduced new planning control to stop the creation of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in parts of the town centre where numbers are already high.

The Article 4 Direction that came into force on Wednesday, July 30, alongside new planning guidance, is designed to ‘strike a balance between providing essential housing options and addressing concerns from the community regarding the concentration of HMOs in specific areas’.

The Article 4 Direction relates to the conversion of houses into small HMOs for between three and six people - who share basic amenities such as a kitchen or bathroom facilities - within Devonshire, Meads and Upperton wards, and a small part of St Anthony’s ward, the council confirmed.

For the first time, these properties will now require planning permission before they become HMOs.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "I have been campaigning for many years to improve the standard and quality of HMOs. Representing the Devonshire ward, I know that over 70% of registered HMOs are located in this area. I am delighted that after many years we have been able to implement an Article 4 Direction to those places where we have demonstrated an over-concentration.

"I want to be really clear, HMOs play a crucial role in Eastbourne's housing landscape. By introducing this comprehensive planning guidance and these new controls, this council is showing its commitment to improving living conditions for HMO residents, as well as their neighbours.

"This is a significant step to doing so, and is part of our overall plans to improve HMOs in our town."

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "This marks a significant step in ensuring that Eastbourne continues to offer diverse housing options while proactively addressing the impact of high-density HMO areas on our communities. Importantly, it also provides a framework for sustainable development in the town centre.”

The council confirmed that this change does not apply to conversions that were completed before July 30, 2025, and those properties will not require planning permission. Owners of existing small HMOs may, however, apply for a Certificate of Lawful Development to formally confirm their property's lawful use.