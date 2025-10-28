Eastbourne Borough Council launch public consultation on new fair debt policy

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a public consultation on its proposed new framework for ensuring that residents struggling with council debts are treated ‘fairly, consistently and with compassion’.

The proposed Fair Debt Policy policy aims to ‘strike a crucial balance between the council’s legal duty to collect outstanding debts - such as council tax, rent, housing benefit overpayments, and non-domestic rates (business rates) - and providing effective support to individuals and families facing genuine financial hardship’.

It formalises a step-by-step approach that ‘prioritises early intervention, clear communication, and offering appropriate payment arrangements’.

A spokesperson for the council added that the the policy outlines ‘a commitment to signposting residents to independent debt advice services to help them manage their wider financial situation’.

Councillor Daniel Butcher, Cabinet Member for Finances, Resources and Community Wealth Building, said: “We recognise that for many of our residents, particularly in the current climate, managing finances can be extremely challenging. This new policy is about showing compassion and offering a genuine helping hand while still fulfilling our necessary legal obligations.

“Your feedback is vital to ensure this policy is effective, compassionate and serves the needs of the whole community, so please take just a few minutes to complete the consultation.”

The consultation is open now and will run until Friday, December 15. Residents, businesses, and community groups are invited to view the draft policy and share their opinions via the online survey at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/fair-debt-policy-consultation