Eastbourne Borough Council launches consultation on air quality strategy
The consultation seeks feedback on a comprehensive strategy that outlines actions to improve air quality across Eastbourne between 2026 and 2030.
The draft strategy sets out five key aims: achieve and maintain clean air for all; promote cleaner travel; ensure new developments are sustainably designed; foster community awareness of air pollution and mitigation initiatives; improve understanding of air quality across Eastbourne.
The focus reflects the council’s commitment to proactive environmental leadership, recognising that air pollution remains the biggest environmental risk to public health, particularly affecting children, older people, and disabled residents.
Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion, said: “Clean air is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.
“This strategy is a bold step forward in protecting the health of our residents and the natural beauty of Eastbourne. And ideas from residents are absolutely key, whether it’s more active travel, reducing traffic during the school run and low traffic zones, lower speeds or cheaper travel on the buses – we want to hear what everyone thinks.
“Local voices really matter in shaping a healthier future for our town.”
Residents are encouraged to review the draft strategy and share their views via the online survey: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Eastbourne-Air-Quality-Strategy-Consultation
The council is also holding a drop-in session to hear your views on air quality and the strategy at Eastbourne Town Hall (Meeting Room 1) on Saturday, November 1, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.