Eastbourne Borough Council launches public consultation on controversial spending cuts

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has launched a consultation over proposed spending cuts and changes to several discretionary services.

These are services the council is not required by law to deliver - unlike statutory services, such as housing and refuse collection, which must be provided.

It comes following warnings from the council that the costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation placements – compounded by high interest rates and inflationary pressures – are causing an ‘unprecedented’ strain on its finances.

Due to this, the council must find an extra £2.7 million of additional in-year savings, on top of the £3m already agreed as part of its 2024/25 budget.

Town Hall. Photo: Jon Rigby

EBC is exploring several avenues to achieve these savings, including: potentially moving to a community toilet scheme, looking at options for the number of swimming pools being operated at the Sovereign Centre, changes to operating hours and charges at council-owned car parks and suggestions for future uses of the Town Hall.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are looking at these proposals, having lobbied government for the past year for support with the homelessness crisis that is crippling councils across the country and leaving families in temporary accommodation, often for unacceptably long periods.

“Putting these proposals into perspective nationally, all have been implemented by various other authorities that, like us, have to urgently reduce their spending.

“While savings are sadly now unavoidable, this consultation gives people the chance to say how the proposed reductions would impact them and to offer ideas and suggestions for alternative ways to reduce our spending. I hope as many people as possible take part.”

The consultation runs until 5pm on Thursday, October 31.

Details can be found on the council website at: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCsavingsconsultation.

A consultation drop-in event will be held at the Town Hall on Thursday, October 10, from noon to 7pm. Council officers will be on hand to answer questions about the proposals and provide help giving responses to the consultation for anyone who needs it.

Residents can pick up a paper copy of the consultation survey from the Town Hall during working hours.

Different formats are available upon request.