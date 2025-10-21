Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: A key opportunity to help shape how Eastbourne's voice is represented

I want to begin by thanking the incredible emergency services who responded so swiftly and professionally to the devastating fire at Moira House.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of writing, we are still awaiting the full details about the blaze. I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

I have also been in contact with the site’s developers and offered any support that Eastbourne Borough Council can provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, I was invited to speak at a meeting of the Eastbourne Society, and I want to extend my thanks to the organisers, particularly Chris Leech, Sandy Medway, and the committee for arranging such an engaging evening. My presentation focused on the future of local government in Eastbourne, including devolution, potential reorganisation, and the ongoing Community Governance Review.

Cllr Stephen Holt

It was heartening to see so many residents taking an active interest in these important issues, and I appreciated the thoughtful questions and lively discussion, despite the slightly damp Tuesday weather!

We held a drop-in session about the Community Governance Review at the Town Hall last Wednesday, and I’d again encourage everyone to take part in our on-going consultation. Another drop-in is planned before the consultation closes on 8 December.

This is a key opportunity for residents to help shape how Eastbourne’s voice is represented following local government reorganisation and the eventual cessation of Eastbourne Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation explores several options, including the creation of one or more parish councils (which could later choose to become town councils), maintaining the status quo under a new unitary authority, or alternative governance models.

Whatever your view, please take a few minutes to complete the survey or come along to our next drop-in. Your input really will help shape the future of local democracy in Eastbourne.