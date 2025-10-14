Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Discussing the new Mayoral Combined Authority

Last week was the first meeting of the stakeholders meeting to discuss the new Mayoral Combined Authority.

This partnership board brings together key stakeholders from across Sussex, including the leaders of West and East Sussex County Councils and Brighton and Hove city Council, Universities, Sussex Downs College, Police, NHS and Fire Services to discuss the priorities for the Mayoral authority.

At this meeting, I made clear the importance of partnership working, but also tackling the challenges presented by housing and homelessness, particularly in tackling out of area placements.

Locally, we continue to ask for residents views on the future of Community Governance in Eastbourne, and this week had our first public drop in to learn more at the Town Hall. A second drop in is planned before December, and I’d encourage everyone to get involved and tell us your views.

Cllr Stephen Holt

We have launched a public consultation on how to improve air quality in our area, after high levels of air pollution have been recorded across our town. As part of this research has been undertaken into ideas to hear local people’s views, but I want to make clear that Eastbourne Borough Council has no plans to create a ULEZ-style zone in Beachy Head and this is not a proposal that has council support.

Finally, last week, I updated the Scrutiny Committee on the Bandstand and our proposals. The recording is online, and I was very happy to provide updates on everything from the health and safety requirements, to the position of the Environment Agency (EA). The EA have stated that their position is:

“Works to protect the Bandstand from the sea are probably significant in scale and cost, and likely to be significantly further inflated by potential Heritage England statutory requirements for any works. Further, funds to protect this heritage asset won’t currently be provided by His Majesties Treasury, so funding from other sources would need to be sought.”

I am working with our MP to make clear to the government that heritage assets such as the Bandstand must be protected during any flood defence works.